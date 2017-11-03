Columbus police investigate shooting on Wandering Lane - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A man was shot Friday morning on Wandering Lane in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center in a private vehicle. He is being treated for his injuries.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the incident.

