Police search for suspect in theft from Home Depot in AL, GA

Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing expensive tools from Home Depot stores in two states.

Photos of the suspect have been released by The LaGrange Police Department.

According to police, they were contacted by Home Depot in October after the man filled a cart with tools and left the store. Home Depot says he returned to the sore and committed the same theft again.

Officers add that he was seen on surveillance video committing the same offense in Alabama.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

