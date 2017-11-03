News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.

News Leader 9 is available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone, during all local newscasts. Replays of the most recent newscasts will show if News Leader 9 is not airing a live newscast.

Columbus police investigate shooting on Wandering Lane

A man was shot Friday morning on Wandering Lane in Columbus.

Man arrested after standoff on Andrea Drive in East Columbus

The two-hour standoff situation happened Thursday evening on Andrea Drive, off Buena Vista Road. The standoff started when police got an anonymous tip about a stolen vehicle which they were searching for since Saturday.

CPD searching for persons of interest in Circle K shoplifting, assault case

The Robbery-Assault Division of the Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest from multiple thefts by shoplifting and an aggravated assault.

Eufaula woman arrested for false impersonating an officer claim

Eufaula police arrested 18-year-old Samantha Robertson, of Eufaula, Thursday afternoon and charged her with one count of false reporting to law enforcement authorities. Robertson is being processed through the Eufaula City Jail.

16-year-old charged with murder for Young Ave. shooting

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder following the shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Diondre Murphy.

Police search for suspect in theft from Home Depot in AL, GA

According to police, they were contacted by Home Depot in October after the man filled a cart with tools and left the store. Home Depot says he returned to the sore and committed the same theft again.

Columbus music promoter found guilty on child molestation charges

Stevie Porter was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 30 years on probation. Porter was accused of molesting teens as young as 14 over the course of a decade.

List: 28th annual Fountain City Classic events?

Looking forward to the Fountain City Classic? Click here for a list of events taking place!

Feel Good Friday

A first-time father comforting his newborn son through immunization shots has gone viral.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch News Leader 9 online or on your mobile device here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.