Energy efficient tips for day daylight savings time

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. That means you should set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Georgia Power says you should use this weekend to make the following once-a-year changes to your house.

Get your HVAC system serviced, which could cut your energy use by 50 percent.

Drain your water heater now to remove buildups that might interfere with heating.

Caulk and strip the doors and windows around your home to keep warm air in and cold air out.

These tips could save you hundreds on your power bill as we look ahead to the winter season.

Storm team 9 suggests you also take this time to change your smoke detector and weather radio batteries. It’s important to make sure both are properly working at least twice a year.

