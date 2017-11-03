FIRST TO ALERT: Forecasting 80s this weekend with a cool down next week

(WTVM) - We're waking up to some patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Through the day expect an increase in cloud cover and a stray shower around. Afternoon highs will run into the low 80s.

The rain chance increases slightly for Saturday with temperatures staying warm. Clouds will begin to clear out through the day Sunday. Sunshine will start off our week with highs staying in the low 80s - almost 10 degrees above average.

By Wednesday a cold front will approach the area bringing another low rain chance and cooler air. Highs will begin to drop into the 70s on Wednesday and bottom out in the 60s by Thursday. Overnight lows will also drop back into the low 50s.

Daylight saving time ends this weekend so before you go to bed Saturday night make sure to set your clocks back one hour. This is also a good time to change your smoke detector and weather radios batteries.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.