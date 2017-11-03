CSU alumna to make NY opera house debut

A Columbus graduate will make her debut at a New York opera house next month.

Maureen McKay landed the leading role of Gretel in the play, “Hansel and Gretel.” The play will be performed at the Metropolitan Opera this holiday season.

“The Met is the pinnacle opera house in the world. It is like winning a gold medal in the Olympics,” said Joseph Golden, CSU director of opera and McKay’s former professor. “She has joined the first rank of opera singers in the world.”

McKay credits her professors and experience at CSU with helping her to achieve the high honor.

McKay was a student at the Schwob School of Music before performing professionally. Her onstage debut as Gretel will be Dec. 28.

