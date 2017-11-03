Teen charged in Henson Ave. murder to appear in court

If you've seen coyotes roaming around in your neighborhood in Columbus, officials from Animal Control say they are handling the issue.More >>
If you've seen coyotes roaming around in your neighborhood in Columbus, officials from Animal Control say they are handling the issue.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
A 16-year-old will stand before a judge to answer to murder charges Friday.More >>
A 16-year-old will stand before a judge to answer to murder charges Friday.More >>
One man will get the keys to a brand new three-bedroom, one bathroom home, and it's all thanks to the Phenix City chapter of Habitat for Humanity.More >>
One man will get the keys to a brand new three-bedroom, one bathroom home, and it's all thanks to the Phenix City chapter of Habitat for Humanity.More >>
Georgia's governor says tourism had a record-breaking economic impact of $60.8 billion statewide last year.More >>
Georgia's governor says tourism had a record-breaking economic impact of $60.8 billion statewide last year.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A Goose Creek woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer had her wish come true on Thursday as staff held a wedding ceremony for the 39-year-old woman at a Lowcountry hospital.More >>
A Goose Creek woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer had her wish come true on Thursday as staff held a wedding ceremony for the 39-year-old woman at a Lowcountry hospital.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed that 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was found alive on Friday morning. Her condition is not immediately known at this time.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed that 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was found alive on Friday morning. Her condition is not immediately known at this time.More >>