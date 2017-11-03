Teen charged in Henson Ave. murder to appear in court

A 16-year-old will stand before a judge to answer to murder charges Monday, Nov. 6.

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday after investigators determined that he shot and killed 18-year-old Tremain Taylor outside of a home on Henson Avenue Aug. 31.

The teen will be charged as an adult in the crime. His court appearance is at 9 a.m.

