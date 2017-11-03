Habitat for Humanity gives Phenix City man keys to new home ahead of the holidays

One man will get the keys to a brand new three-bedroom, one bathroom home, and it's all thanks to the Phenix City chapter of Habitat for Humanity.



The Phenix City man and his family will get the keys to the home today.



The home was built just in 4 weeks thanks to hours he and several volunteers with a local corporation put in. More than 265 Aflac employees worked alongside the new homeowner, Mr. Albert Davis Jr., to get the house up and ready before the holidays.



Davis performed more than 500 sweat equity hours working on his home and the homes of others with Habitat for Humanity. They started from ground zero in early October and now 4 weeks later, a brand new home is ready to be filled with memories.



Although it was built from the ground up by volunteers, Executive Director Connie Ramsey- Austin says the home isn't free.



“Habitat is low-income affordable mortgage, so how we do that is instead of having a down payment or cash money, what we do is sweat equity hours. The partner family will actually start off working on someone else’s home”, says Austin.



This is the 64th home for the Phenix City affiliate of Habitat for Humanity which opened in 2000.

