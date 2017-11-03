Troup Co. Sheriff's Office seize $1.6M of marijuana during traffic stop

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing more than $1 million worth of marijuana during a traffic stop.

On November 2, around 8:43 p.m., Sgt. Nathan Taylor with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, stopped a white in color Freightliner tractor pulling a trailer on I-85 around mile marker 23 Northbound after witnessing the driver pass the weigh station while required to exit and failing to maintain his lane of traffic.

An investigation revealed that the trailer contained approximately 151 pounds of high-grade Marijuana.

The driver, Amaury Izquierdo Mansito, and the passenger, Marco Alfaro, were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

The driver was also charged with Failure to Maintain Lane, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, and Driving with an Expired Driver's License.

The marijuana has an approximate street value of $1.6 million. Due to the large quantity, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office contacted and was assisted by investigators with Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigators and Georgia MCCD.

