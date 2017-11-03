CPD arrests man found unresponsive with drugs in hotel parking lot

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a man on drug charges after he was found in his vehicle passed out in the parking lot of a hotel.

According to a police report, an officer was called to the Days Inn located on Macon Road on Thursday, Nov. 2 by a hotel employee.

Police arrested Christopher Shaw, who was found possibly asleep in his vehicle with marijuana and methamphetamine.

Shaw was charged with drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

