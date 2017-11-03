Let your voice be heard at the Chattahoochee Valley's 'On the Table' event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley is hosting an On the Table event for citizens to let their voices be heard.

This event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and all community members are invited to participate. Locations are available during the morning, afternoon and evening all throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

Some public locations will have broad discussions about the community while others have chosen to chat about a particular topic.

“We are so thrilled with how many tables people and organizations are offering,” Betsy Covington said, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “It’s super buy-in, and these are great opportunities for anyone who is looking for a table to join. Public conversations offer a chance to make new connections and talk about how we can make our community even better.”

For a list of public tables or to register for the event click here.

