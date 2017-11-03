U.S. Sen. Perdue meets with Commanding General of Fort Benning

(WTVM) – U.S. Senator David Perdue met with the Commanding General of Fort Benning.

Perdue released the following statement after meeting with Major General Eric Wesley, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning:

“I very much appreciate General Wesley’s leadership and service to the women and men of Fort Benning, the U.S. Army, and our nation,” said Senator Perdue. “It was great to have the chance to catch up with General Wesley and discuss the base’s current mission set, including the U.S. Army’s first Security Force Assistance Brigade, the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, and work on advanced maneuver robotics. I am proud that Georgia continues to be a leading contributor to our national defense. Fort Benning is not only a critical asset to Georgia, but to the U.S. Army. I couldn’t be more confident that the base, its soldiers, and their families are in great hands with General Wesley.”

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.