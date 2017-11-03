Steeplechase tradition makes appearance at Callaway Resort and Gardens

A Callaway Resort and Gardens mainstay on the first Saturday of every November makes a return this weekend in the Steeplechase.

The Steeplechase includes thoroughbreds racing through the woodland backgrounds, pony rides, a foxhound parade, a hat contest and more, which will all take place Saturday, Nov. 4 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the infield and the Terrace Box are available on race day in the lobby of The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Gardens and the Mountain Creek Inn.

Those of you in the infield will want to bring all your tailgating supplies, but there will be a chair already provided if you are sitting in the Terrace Box.

Beneficiaries of the Steeplechase include the non-profit Ida Cason Callaway Foundation and its mission of environmental conservation, education and land stewardship.

There will be food available for purchase and there are three options for transportation:

1) Purchase a parking pass to drive all the way into the Infield for convenient access to your tailgating supplies.

2) Drive your personal vehicle to the site and use the complimentary Steeplechase shuttle to the Infield.

3) Drive your personal vehicle, use the complimentary Callaway Gardens shuttle to the site and the complimentary Steeplechase shuttle to the Infield.

Check out their website here for more information and for a full list of events throughout the day.

