2015 murder suspect granted bond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2015 murder of a teenage girl appeared in Recorder's Court again Friday morning for a bond hearing after previously being denied.

Lernard Bonner, 18, was accused of shooting 16-year old Lakeisha Moses in the face while lying in her bed at Wilson Homes Apartment.

Bonner's attorney was motioning for a new bond of $25,000.

Bonner has been in Muscogee County Jail a little less than 500 days.

Presiding Judge, Frank Jordan ultimately set a bond of $100,000.

