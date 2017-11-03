MCSD recommended for continued accreditation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District completed its AdvancED accreditation review held Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, resulting in a recommendation of continued accreditation for the District.

This accreditation requires that districts meet AdvancED standards and accreditation policies, demonstrate quality assurance and engage in continuous improvement.

As part of the accreditation process, a team comprised of 12 in-state and out-of-state educators conducts a site visit to include documentation validation, internal and external interviews and classroom observations.

The MCSD review included over 700 interviews with students, parents, teachers, principals, administrators, board members and representative business, faith-based and community partners.

Additionally, the AdvancED Engagement Review team visited 12 schools and observed 128 classrooms. They considered student performance data, school improvement plans, the District Improvement Plan, in addition to many other artifacts.

Suggested areas of continued focus were the formal annual review of the district’s newly adopted mission, vision, and values; consistent use of formative and summative assessments; individual student needs and further integration of digital technology.

“I would like to thank and commend our district and school personnel who diligently prepared for the team’s review visit, as well as our many community stakeholders, who assisted with this important endeavor,” Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said.

