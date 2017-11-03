Man wanted for questioning in Ewart Ave. homicide, outstanding warrants

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking for a man wanted for outstanding warrants for his arrest as well as questioning in a September 2017 homicide.

Aubrey Crittenden, 32, is currently wanted on the following outstanding warrants for his arrest:

Cruelty to children 3 rd degree

degree Reckless conduct

Criminal trespass

Simple battery

Felony probation violation

Members of the Homicide Unit need to speak with Crittenden about the murder of 19-year-old Takelia Johnson.

On Sunday, September 3, 2017, the Columbus Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched to the 900 block of Ewart Avenue in reference to a person being shot.

Upon the officer's arrival, they discovered Takelia Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson passed away as a result of her injuries.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Crittenden is known to hang out in the Ewart Avenue/Coolidge Avenue area of Columbus.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Crittenden is or has any information as to his whereabouts to please call 911.

Police are also asking anyone with any information on the murder of Takelia Johnson to please call Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296.

