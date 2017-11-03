Theft suspect identified in connection to Andrea Dr. standoff

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police identified the man who was arrested following a standoff on Andrea Drive Thursday evening.

Eric Person, 29, was wanted on 15 outstanding warrants. The two-hour standoff began after police received an anonymous tip about a stolen vehicle they had been searching for since Saturday.

Police then located the vehicle at a house on Andrea Drive which led them to Person.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.