WTVM Editorial 11/5/17: Share your Thanks by Giving

As we get deeper into November and closer to Thanksgiving, we’re reminded to be thankful for all the abundance around us.

That abundance takes the form of many things: a family who loves us, friends who have our backs, a comfortable home, opportunities to succeed and more.

But one abundance that’s easy to take for granted is food.

Now is the time we need to share that abundance more than ever. It’s important to remember that nearly 90,000 people in our area are what is known as “food insecure”.

That term applies to people who don’t have a reliable means to get affordable or nutritious food.

That’s why WTVM is again partnering with “Feeding the Valley” for a food drive we call “Share Your Thanks By Giving”.

With the help of our partner, Walmart, and its 11 area locations, we are collecting non-perishable food items such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxes of cereal, soups, canned protein and meat sources like tuna fish, chicken breast or beef stew...really any item that can’t spoil.

Then we’ll deliver it to “Feeding the Valley” as we have done for more than a decade.

“Feeding the Valley” knows how to get food donations to those 90,000 food insecure people, 35,000 of whom are children.

How do they do it? They work with over 250 non-profit agencies in the 14 counties they serve.

Those agencies actually shop in the “Feeding the Valley” warehouse so they can then deliver it to the people they serve. People they know are among the food insecure.

It’s a very successful system. “Feeding the Valley” is a well-oiled machine in the best sort of way.

WTVM is proud to play a small role in promoting the big need that exists.

We hope that the messages you will see on WTVM and on our mobile platforms, starting this week, will encourage you to fill the need.

It’s an easy way to share the abundance most of us are lucky enough to enjoy. And Walmart makes it easy to donate right where you shop.

Then you can say you “Shared Your Thanks By Giving.”

