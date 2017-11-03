LIST: Local government closures on Veterans Day - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LIST: Local government closures on Veterans Day

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Veterans Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus.

Here’s a list of local closures on November 10 in observance of Veterans Day:

  • Waste/Recycle - No pick up (Friday routes will be collected November 8th and all other services will be provided on their normal collection day)
  • 311 Citizens Service Center - Closed
  • Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove - Closed
  • Parks and Recreation -  Park and Recreation Facilities are Open and the Administration Office will be closed
  • Animal Control – Closed
  • METRA Bus Service - No bus service
  • Recorder’s Court – Closed
  • Civic Center – Administration Office Closed and the Columbus Ice Rink will be open with scheduled programming

