LIST: Local government closures on Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Veterans Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus.

Here’s a list of local closures on November 10 in observance of Veterans Day:

Waste/Recycle - No pick up (Friday routes will be collected November 8 th and all other services will be provided on their normal collection day)

and all other services will be provided on their normal collection day) 311 Citizens Service Center - Closed

Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove - Closed

Parks and Recreation - Park and Recreation Facilities are Open and the Administration Office will be closed

Animal Control – Closed

METRA Bus Service - No bus service

Recorder’s Court – Closed

Civic Center – Administration Office Closed and the Columbus Ice Rink will be open with scheduled programming

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.