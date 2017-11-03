List of local government closures on Veteran's Day - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List of local government closures on Veteran's Day

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Veteran’s Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus.

Here’s a list of local closures on November 10 in observance of Veteran’s Day:

  • Waste/Recycle -  No pick up (Friday routes will be collected November 8th and all other services will be provided on their normal collection day)
  • 311 Citizens Service Center -  Closed
  • Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove -  Closed
  • Parks and Recreation -  Park and Recreation Facilities are Open and the Administration Office will be closed
  • Animal Control – Closed
  • METRA Bus Service -  NO bus service
  • Recorder’s Court – Closed
  • Civic Center – Administration Office Closed and the Columbus Ice Rink will be open with scheduled programming

