List of local government closures on Veteran's Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Veteran’s Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus.
Here’s a list of local closures on November 10 in observance of Veteran’s Day:
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
Veteran’s Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus.More >>
Veteran’s Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
Columbus police have released the identity of the man who was arrested following a standoff on Andrea Drive Thursday evening. Eric Person, 29, was wanted on 15 outstanding warrants.More >>
Columbus police have released the identity of the man who was arrested following a standoff on Andrea Drive Thursday evening. Eric Person, 29, was wanted on 15 outstanding warrants.More >>
The Muscogee County School District completed its AdvancED accreditation review held Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, resulting in a recommendation of continued accreditation for the District.More >>
The Muscogee County School District completed its AdvancED accreditation review held Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, resulting in a recommendation of continued accreditation for the District.More >>
A Callaway Resort and Gardens mainstay on the first Saturday of every November makes a return this weekend in the Steeplechase.More >>
A Callaway Resort and Gardens mainstay on the first Saturday of every November makes a return this weekend in the Steeplechase.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
Mobile County Sheriff's officials say the gummy bears eaten by six Alma Bryant High School students Thursday was laced with meth.More >>
Mobile County Sheriff's officials say the gummy bears eaten by six Alma Bryant High School students Thursday was laced with meth.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed that 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was found alive on Friday morning. Her condition is not immediately known at this time.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed that 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was found alive on Friday morning. Her condition is not immediately known at this time.More >>
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.More >>
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.More >>