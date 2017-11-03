Fire crews respond to mechanical failure on MCSD bus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Fire crews responded to a mechanical failure on a MCSD bus Friday evening.

Officials received the call around 5:15 p.m on Milgen Road at the entrance of Whisperwood Apartments.

Director of Transportation for Muscogee County School District, Herbert Hill tells News Leader 9 there was a mechanical failure.

Students were taken off the bus for safety reasons.

Muscogee County School District released a statement following the incident:

Muscogee County School Bus 13-791 transporting fourteen (14) students from Aaron Cohn Middle School began smoking from the rear wheel well while at a scheduled stop. The driver immediately evacuated the students off the bus and called 911. All students are safe and have been transported to their homes by an alternate bus. The school is in the process of notifying parents/ guardians. It was determined that there was no fire. The bus will undergo further investigation to determine the origin and cause of the smoke.

This is the second incident within the last two weeks involving a MCSD bus.

On October 23, a bus was coming from Shaw High School with nine students on board when it caught fire in the Maple Ridge community.

