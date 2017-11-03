Animal control working to trap coyotes following multiple sightings in Columbus neighborhoods

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Public Works has launched an investigation into trapping animals following previous reports about multiple sightings of coyote's in some Columbus neighborhoods.

This has been an on-going investigation.

The cities animal control has gotten the okay to contract with Jarrod’s pest control to set traps starting Monday.

Traps will be in the most sighted areas such as Heath and Windsor Park, Green Island, Brookstone, Brookstone Center and Overlook.

News Leader 9's Mya Johnson spoke with Jarrod's pest control and he says this is the worst he’s ever seen.

"They seem to be getting worse, so has they have becoming worse animal control in the city has been taking a lot of calls, we've gotten a lot of calls and now we're going to go ahead and trap them," says Jarrod Yasenchok.

Jarrod says coyotes are more than likely afraid of you but still dangerous.

The biggest thing for them is other animals.

There have been reports of Coyote's attacking people’s dogs by jumping fences or when you're simply just walking them.

If you see a Coyote the best thing to do is to stay away especially if you are out with your pets and call 311 to make a report.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.