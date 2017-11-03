List: Upcoming Veteran's Day Events - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List: Upcoming Veteran's Day Events

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  Local organizations are hosting events for veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day.

Check out at these events happening in the Chattahoochee Valley:

  • Veteran’s Day Rally – November 11 from 1 pm-3 pm
    • Phenix City Amphitheater
    • 508 Dillingham Street
  • 2017 Tri-City Veteran’s Day Parade – November 11 at 10 am
    • Corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street in Phenix City
  • Book signing National Infantry Museum – November 11 from 12 pm-3 pm
  • Uptown Food Truck Festival – November 11 from 11 am-5 pm
    • Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge
    • Admission $5 per person, cash only at the gate
    • Children 12 and younger are free
  • Vietnam Commemorative Service – November 11 at 2 pm
    • Fourth Street Baptist Church
  • Heritage Walk Paver Dedication Ceremony – November 11 at 11 am
    • 9 am-1 pm – Appreciating Sacrifice, a 4-hour Mini-Camp for kids
    • 11 am-3 pm – World War II Company Street open for self-guided tours
    • 11 am – Moment of Silence observed
    • 11 am -  Paver Dedication Ceremony on Heritage Walk for commemorative pavers installed since Memorial Day
  • St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School 3rd Annual Viking Turkey Trot – November 11
    • 2020 Kay Circle, Columbus, GA 31907
    • 9 am: 1 Mile Fun Run
    • 9:30 am: 5K
    • Online registration closes November 9, 2017
    • Adults $25; Kids 12 and Under $15
  • CTC Honors Veterans with Special Annual Ceremony – November 9 at 11 am
    • McCaulley Auditorium in the Patrick Hall Building
    • Manchester Expressway campus
  • Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents “A Celebration of America’s Veterans” – November 9 at 7:30 pm
    • Tickets free with valid Military ID
  • Columbus Community Orchestra and the Bob Barr Community Band – Pre-Veteran’s Day Tribute performance – November 7 at 7:30 pm
    •  Activity Center at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6795 Whitesville Road
    • Free and open to the public?

