List: Upcoming Veteran's Day Events

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local organizations are hosting events for veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day.

Check out at these events happening in the Chattahoochee Valley:

Veteran’s Day Rally – November 11 from 1 pm-3 pm Phenix City Amphitheater 508 Dillingham Street

2017 Tri-City Veteran’s Day Parade – November 11 at 10 am Corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street in Phenix City

Book signing National Infantry Museum – November 11 from 12 pm-3 pm

Uptown Food Truck Festival – November 11 from 11 am-5 pm Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge Admission $5 per person, cash only at the gate Children 12 and younger are free

Vietnam Commemorative Service – November 11 at 2 pm Fourth Street Baptist Church

Heritage Walk Paver Dedication Ceremony – November 11 at 11 am 9 am-1 pm – Appreciating Sacrifice, a 4-hour Mini-Camp for kids 11 am-3 pm – World War II Company Street open for self-guided tours 11 am – Moment of Silence observed 11 am - Paver Dedication Ceremony on Heritage Walk for commemorative pavers installed since Memorial Day

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School 3 rd Annual Viking Turkey Trot – November 11 2020 Kay Circle, Columbus, GA 31907 9 am: 1 Mile Fun Run 9:30 am: 5K Online registration closes November 9, 2017 Adults $25; Kids 12 and Under $15

Annual Viking Turkey Trot – November 11 CTC Honors Veterans with Special Annual Ceremony – November 9 at 11 am McCaulley Auditorium in the Patrick Hall Building Manchester Expressway campus

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents “A Celebration of America’s Veterans” – November 9 at 7:30 pm Tickets free with valid Military ID

Columbus Community Orchestra and the Bob Barr Community Band – Pre-Veteran’s Day Tribute performance – November 7 at 7:30 pm Activity Center at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6795 Whitesville Road Free and open to the public ?



