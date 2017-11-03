Shaw High School job interview fair provides practice run for students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students in Columbus showed future employers they are ready for the workforce at Shaw High School Friday.

Businesses around the Chattahoochee Valley along with school resources gathered Friday to interview and grade more than 200 students at Shaw High School.

The program allowed the students to dress up and to properly prepare themselves for future job interviews in various fields.

Michelle Nichols, a teacher at Shaw says, "It's a job interview fair. We had invited our PIE partners and other local business and human recourses in Muscogee County."

This was the fifth time they've held this event.

Students were required to create a career portfolio including a handwritten copy of a job application as well as a professional resume.

