Golf tournament kicks off Fountain City Classic weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A golf tournament was held at the Fort Benning Golf Course to help kick off the Fountain City Classic weekend.

"Its kind of a fun tournament, an add-on to the great events that are going on throughout the weekend. We have about fifty guys out here and one young lady with us as well and just enjoying the beautiful day and a beautiful weekend I hope," says Robert Anderson.

A lot of the tournaments are for raising scholarship money for Fort Valley and Albany State but today's golf tournament was solely to have fun!

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.