AL liability insurance in cars goes into effect

A new law in Alabama is requiring all drivers to have liability insurance.

The Alabama Mandatory Liability insurance law was passed in 2016 and went into effect this week.

If you are caught, you could face a hefty fine.

The first offense will be a citation of $200, the second $300, and $400 following that.

According to ALEA, 23% of motorists are uninsured in the state of Alabama.

That's one reason why this law is now in effect and residents say they are glad to hear it.

According to a number of insurance agencies, the average cost of insurance for your car monthly with that liability plan is around $127 in the state.

