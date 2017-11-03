AL liability insurance in cars goes into effect

A 2015 murder case is resurfacing in a Columbus courtroom.More >>
Public Works has launched an investigation into trapping animals following previous reports about multiple sightings of coyote's in some Columbus neighborhoods.More >>
Local organizations are hosting events for veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day.More >>
Veteran’s Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
