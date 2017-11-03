TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 car accident delays traffic on 13th Street - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 car accident delays traffic on 13th Street

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM) (Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - First responders are on the scene of a two-car accident on 13th Street where traffic is currently delayed. 

News Leader 9 is on the scene working to gather more details. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly