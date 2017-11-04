Young Ave. murder suspect appears in Recorder's Court

The teenager who was arrested in connection with an October shooting appeared in Recorder’s Court Saturday morning.

Sixteen-year-old Andrew Joshua Scarborough is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Diondre Murphy.

Murphy was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the overnight hours on 41st St. and Young Ave.

He was later pronounced dead by Muscogee county coroner Buddy Bryan at Midtown Medical Center.

Saturday's court hearing was preliminary.

Scarborough’s case will continue Thursday at 9 a.m.

