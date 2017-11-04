EXCLUSIVE: Mom speaks out on alleged texts between student and educator

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A mother is speaking out following an investigation into allegations against a Muscogee County educator.

News Leader 9's Chandler Morgan spoke with the mother and she says the situation involving an educator never happened.

The mother says someone did send her son a picture of his bare chest but it was not the alleged educator from the school district.

She says she nor her son never reported to the school or police that an educator sent her son an inappropriate photo.

She says her daughter overheard a conversation and misunderstood the situation, talked to an educator at her school for advice and that educator reported the alleged incident.

In News Leader 9's initial report, the allegations were brought to the MCSD's attention and the investigation was turned over to the Columbus Police Department.

The mother explains she is saddened by what she says has now been a tainted image thrown on the alleged educator.

"I feel very upset by the situation, because if it, in fact, was true. I would have been the first person at the police precinct but due to.. I guess hearsay, they wanted to make it a whole big issue."

The district also explained the educator involved has been reassigned away from students until the investigation is completed.

According to a statement from the MCSD, the temporary assignment in no way reflects whether or not the district believes these allegations.

