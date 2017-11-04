1 dead following motorcycle accident on Floyd Road - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

1 dead following motorcycle accident on Floyd Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms someone has died following a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Floyd Road.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for more details.

