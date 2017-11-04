Victim ID'd in fatal motorcycle accident on Floyd Road

Two people have been injured in a shooting Saturday night near the American Legion at 4027 Cusseta Road in Columbus.More >>
Local organizations are hosting events for veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day.More >>
Veteran’s Day is approaching and that means closures for the local government of Columbus.More >>
People travel from all around to take part in the annual Fountain City Classic event. A tradition some say is bigger than the game itself.More >>
Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms someone has died from a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.More >>
Pentagon official offers grim assessment of cost of destroying North Korea's nuclear weapons.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
In high-tax New Jersey, there are worries that the GOP tax cut plan could actually increase bills.More >>
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.More >>
