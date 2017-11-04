Victim ID'd in fatal motorcycle accident on Floyd Road - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Victim ID'd in fatal motorcycle accident on Floyd Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The victim in a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon has now been identified.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 72-year-old Bobby Francis Jr.

The accident happened on Floyd Road Saturday afternoon.

