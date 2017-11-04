Callaway Resort and Gardens hosts 33rd annual Steeplechase tradition

A mother is speaking out following an investigation into allegations against a Muscogee County educator.More >>
Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms someone has died from a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.More >>
A motorcylce fire briely stopped the Fountain City Classic Parade Saturday morning.More >>
Police are on the scene of a two car accident on 13th Street.More >>
A 2015 murder case is resurfacing in a Columbus courtroom.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.More >>
