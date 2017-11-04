Protect you house with the upcoming time change

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - As Americans prepare to “fall back” tonight, fire officials are reminding people that it is the time to check your fire prevention equipment.

“If you're changing your clock go ahead and change the battery in your smoke detector,” says Deputy Chief Matt Jordan.

Jordan says you can purchase detectors at area hardware stores and that they should be installed near bedrooms.

The American Red Cross also works with residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors, “You can contact them and there is a good possibility you could get a detector for free.”

Another tool to keep protect from potentials this holiday season is ensuring that you have a working fire extinguisher.

The ideal place to store a fire extinguisher is in the kitchen. Jordan warns residents not to put the extinguisher under the stove but near it.

An issue the Auburn Fire Department says people run into is not knowing the proper way to use an extinguisher. “We use the acronym P.A.S.S., Pull, Aim, Squeeze, and Sweep.” You want to Pull the plug at the top of the extinguisher, Aim at where the fire is coming from, Squeeze the trigger and Sweep the flame.

This year you should also check to ensure that your extinguisher was not one of the 37 million recalled on Thursday. To find out, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.