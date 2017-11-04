One hospitalized after shooting on Cusseta Rd., police say

The Columbus Fire Department confirmed they are responding to a shooting near at the American Legion at 4027 Cusseta Road.

Columbus Police say a car reportedly drove down the street shooting when a gunshot struck a person standing outside of a nearby building.

The man injured has been taken to the hospital and the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Details are limited at this time and we have crews working to gather details.

