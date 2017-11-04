2 injured in Saturday night Cusseta Road shooting

Two people have been injured in a shooting Saturday night near the American Legion at 4027 Cusseta Road in Columbus.

Columbus police say a car drove down the street shooting around 11 p.m. ET when bullets struck two people standing outside a nearby building.

One victim was taken to the hospital and later released, we do not yet know the extent of the injuries of the second victim at this time.

CPD responding to shooting on Cusseta Road near American Legion. Car reportedly driving down street shooting in air. 1 man shot. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/wLl4ivDz4j — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) November 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.