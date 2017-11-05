Police investigate 3 south Columbus weekend shootings

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating three shootings over the weekend from early Friday morning and Saturday night.

The first shooting happening around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Wandering Lane and Farr Road.

Investigators rushed to Midtown Medical Center where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Later Friday, at around 8 p.m. police responded to a shooting at Cross Keys Apartments on Baker Plaza Drive.

On Saturday night around 11 p.m., two people were shot near the American Legion at 4027 Cusseta Road in South Columbus.

Columbus police say a car drove down the street shooting when bullets struck two people standing outside a nearby building.

One victim was taken to the hospital and later released, we do not yet know the extent of the injuries of the second victim at this time.

If you have any information on these cases, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

