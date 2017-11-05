Democrats hopeful in upcoming Alabama U.S. Senate election

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The race for Alabama’s Senate seat is heating up.

With Election Day under a month away, the Roy Moore and Doug Jones campaigns are hard at work mobilizing voters.

The seat, which was vacated when President Trump appointed Jeff Sessions to Attorney General has garnered national attention as Jones tries to “flip” the seat.

"It is exciting as a Democrat," says Emily Jortner.

Jortner serves as the volunteer coordinator for the Jones campaign in Lee County.

Democrats are rightfully excited, this is the first Senate election in Alabama since 1996 that a Democratic candidate has been competitive with a Republican opponent.

Campaign workers say they are focusing on rallying their base ahead of election day.

"It's really a get out the vote campaign,” says Jortner, “The campaign is specifically focused on getting Democrats to the polls."

Jon Gray of Strategy Research says this race is about much more than politics here in Alabama.

“This race is also about the state of affairs in Washington and the Republican control of the US Senate.”

These candidates have until December 12 to rally supporters and get them to the polls.

As with all elections, voting precincts statewide will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Editor's note: We want to make sure we clarify some poll numbers we brought you in earlier versions of this story during our Sunday 6 p.m. newscast.

The correct poll numbers from our Exclusive Strategy Research / Raycom Media poll from October show Roy Moore leading with 51 percent of voters. Doug Jones garnered support from 40 percent of those polled with 9 percent saying they are undecided.

These are the correct numbers and we apologize for an earlier error in our report.

A new poll on this important US Senate race will be released this week and we will be reporting those results as soon as they are available.

Click here for information on registering to vote.

Click here for information on where to vote.

