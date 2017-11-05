Smiths Station VFW hosts pre-holiday meal for veterans

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – It is less than three weeks away from Thanksgiving Day, but members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5228 in Smiths Station invited some special comrades all the way from Tuskegee for a pre-holiday meal in honor of Veterans Day next weekend.

Post Commander Tom Baltzel, says they enjoy bringing the group to Lee County to share the meal because many of the veterans don't have a chance to enjoy it with their families due to homelessness or family being far away.

For Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland, the annual event is a chance to honor and thank veterans for their sacrifice.

"Being around veterans, you realize they are not self-serving. They're people who won't say anything about their service- very rarely, do they ever. As we go through Veterans Day, let’s make sure as a community, whether it be Columbus, Phenix City or Smiths Station, let's go out and give love for these veterans and let them know, 'We thank you! We appreciate you,'" said Mayor Copeland.

This is the 25th year the VFW has hosted the dinner for veterans from Tuskegee.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.