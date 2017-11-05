Smiths Station VFW hosts pre-holiday meal for veterans

The Muscogee County Coroner’s office confirms that a female pedestrian has been hit and killed by an SUV in Midtown Columbus and two other people are injured.More >>
A man who promoted a standoff with Columbus police last week will stand before a judge Monday morning.More >>
It is less than three weeks away from Thanksgiving Day, but members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5228 in Smiths Station invited some special comrades all the way from Tuskegee for a pre-holiday meal in honor of Veterans Day next weekend.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Monday.More >>
The race for Alabama’s Senate seat is heating up. With Election Day under a month away, the Roy Moore and Doug Jones campaigns are hard at work mobilizing voters.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
East Limestone school officials tell us the stolen truck, trailer and band equipment have been recovered.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.More >>
