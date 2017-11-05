Coroner identifies woman killed in Lakebottom collision

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s office has identified the female pedestrian who was hit and killed by an SUV in Midtown Columbus Sunday night.

62-year-old Rebecca Hastie, of Columbus, was tending to an injured dog near the roadway when she was hit and killed. Two others were also injured.

The accident happened at the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and Garrard Street, near Lakebottom Park.

A man driving a black SUV carrying two children crashed into a pickup truck, hitting the female pedestrian and two people who were driving the pickup truck who stopped to assist her.

One person was transported to the Midtown Medical Center where they are being treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup truck fell into a holding pond/creek area in Lakebottom near the Wildwood Spa.

One nearby resident heard the accident, saw the aftermath, and explains to us what happened.

“The two people who were occupying the pickup truck stopped and put their flashers on. They got out to try and help the woman with the dog. Moments after that, a black SUV struck all the occupants, and struck the truck, pushing the truck into the ravine. When it struck the three people, it killed one, another is critical, and another one is still here on the scene giving statements,” said Miles Hunslee.

The body of the woman killed will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Traffic has been blocked off from Cherokee Avenue and Garrard Street down to Country Club Road as Columbus police, first responders, and the coroner’s office investigates the scene.

#BREAKING: Coroner on scene of multiple vehicle ax at Cherokee Ave and Garrard St. Investigation underway way, traffic blocked. @WTVM — Mya Johnson WTVM (@Mya_Johnson3) November 6, 2017

