Fort Benning hosts used auto auction

Fort Benning’s Auto Skills Center will host an auto auction Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Cars, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, merchandise, and equipment will be auctioned off.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the lot on the corner of Kilgore and Marchant on Fort Benning’s Main Post and is open to the public.

Acceptable forms of payment include cash, check, and credit cards. A bank letter guaranteeing funds will be required for all individuals paying by check.

All sales are final.

For more information on the auto auction, call 706-545-7298.

