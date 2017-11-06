News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Monday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Monday.

Coroner identifies woman killed in Lakebottom collision

62-year-old Rebecca Hastie, of Columbus, was tending to an injured dog near the roadway when she was hit and killed. Two others were also injured.The accident happened at the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and Garrard Street, near Lakebottom Park.

Victim ID'd in fatal motorcycle accident on Floyd Road

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 72-year-old Bobby Francis Sr.

Man wanted for questioning in Ewart Ave. homicide, outstanding warrants

Members of the Homicide Unit need to speak with Crittenden about the murder of 19-year-old Takelia Johnson.

Teen charged in Henson Ave. murder to appear in court

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday after investigators determined that he shot and killed 18-year-old Tremain Taylor outside of a home on Henson Avenue Aug. 31.

Fort Benning hosts used auto auction

Cars, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, merchandise, and equipment will be auctioned off. The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the lot on the corner of Kilgore and Marchant on Fort Benning’s Main Post and is open to the public.

26 dead in Texas shooting, details emerge about gunman's past

From 2010 to 2014, Kelley served in the Air Force before he was court-martialed and discharged for bad conduct, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement late Sunday. Stefanek said Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Hollomon Air Force Base, NM, from 2010 until his discharge.

Columbus police investigate shooting on Wandering Lane

According to Columbus police, the victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center in a private vehicle. He is being treated for his injuries.

Police investigate 3 south Columbus weekend shootings

The first shooting happening around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Wandering Lane and Farr Road. Investigators rushed to Midtown Medical Center where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Later Friday, at around 8 p.m. police responded to a shooting at Cross Keys Apartments on Baker Plaza Drive. On Saturday night around 11 p.m., two people were shot near the American Legion at 4027 Cusseta Road in South Columbus.

LIST: Veteran's Day events

Local organizations are hosting events for veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day.

