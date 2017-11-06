Suspect in Andrea Drive standoff appears in court Monday

A man who promoted a standoff with Columbus police last week will stand before a judge Monday morning.

Eric Person, 29, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 2 after surrendering to police outside of a home on Andrea Drive.

Police were at the home to investigate a stolen car when they realized Person, who had 15 outstanding warrants for his arrest, was inside. Person appeared in Recorder's Court to answer to eluding, among several other charges at 8 a.m.

Person's case was bound to Superior Court. He received bonds for various charges to include eluding, fleeing, reckless driving. Bond was set at $500 for reckless driving and $15,000 for eluding officers and fleeing.

