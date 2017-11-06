Suspect in Andrea Drive standoff to appear in court Monday

A man who promoted a standoff with Columbus police last week will stand before a judge Monday morning.

Eric Person, 29, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 2 after surrendering to police outside a home on Andrea Drive.

Police were at the home to investigate a stolen car when they realized a Person, who had 15 outstanding warrants for his arrest, was inside. Person will answer to eluding, among several other charges in Recorder’s Court at 8 a.m.

