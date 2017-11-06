Ft. Benning soldier surprises girlfriend with proposal at college football game

The names of those who were involved in a fatal accident Sunday evening in Midtown Columbus have now been revealed.More >>
Lanett police have arrested a third suspect in the Club Addiction shooting that happened on October 22.More >>
News Leader 9 spent the day talking to agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The state-level agency hosted a Media Day at its headquarters in Atlanta, detailing how it handles thousands of investigations on a yearly basis.More >>
This tragedy comes as an eye opener to churches all-across America within all denominations. Concerns growing about safety and fear in light of this latest mass shooting.More >>
Columbus State University is hosting their annual community-wide Winterfest event.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
