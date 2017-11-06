Ft. Benning solider surprises girlfriend with proposal at college football game

A soldier returning from training at Fort Benning surprised his girlfriend at a University of Iowa football game.

Isaac Anderson’s girlfriend, Grace, is a member of the Hawkeye Marching Band. She was shocked when Anderson surprised her at Saturday’s game by getting down one knee and proposing.

According to the school, Anderson had been the University of Iowa’s drum major for three years and is currently stationed at Fort Benning, GA.

The University of Iowa says both their parents also met in the band.

