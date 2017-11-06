FIRST TO ALERT: 80s stick around but Fall temperatures soon arrive

(WTVM) - Today will be a warm one with temperatures reaching the low 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun & clouds. The clouds will increase through the rest of the week with a few sprinkles expected tomorrow before a better shot of rain moves in on Wednesday.

Expect a 30% rain chance Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. This passing front will begin to drop temperatures back to seasonable norms. Wednesday will see highs in the upper 70s, while Thursday highs will drop into the upper 60s. The 60s stick with us into next week. There's another low shot of showers on Sunday of this coming weekend.

