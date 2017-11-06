Join WTVM's 'Share Your Thanks-by-giving' with Feeding the Valley Food Bank

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 wants you to share your thanks by giving to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

From Nov. 11 until Nov. 22 you can drop off non-perishable food only at participating Walmart locations and at WTVM’s studio.

All food collected will stay in the community.

Here is a list of Walmart locations you can drop off your food items:

5448 Whittlesey Blvd

1042 Manchester Expressway

2801 Airport Thruway

7400 Blackmon Rd.

6475 Gateway Rd.

4909 Buena Vista Rd.

3515 Victory Dr.

3700 Hwy 280

3864 US Highway 80W

955 Lafayette Pkwy

803 New Franklin Rd.

WTVM Studio – 1909 Wynnton Rd.

