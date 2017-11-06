Join WTVM's 'Share Your Thanks-by-giving' with Feeding the Valle - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Join WTVM's 'Share Your Thanks-by-giving' with Feeding the Valley Food Bank

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 wants you to share your thanks by giving to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

From Nov. 11 until Nov. 22 you can drop off non-perishable food only at participating Walmart locations and at WTVM’s studio.

All food collected will stay in the community.

Here is a list of Walmart locations you can drop off your food items:

  • 5448 Whittlesey Blvd
  • 1042 Manchester Expressway
  • 2801 Airport Thruway
  • 7400 Blackmon Rd.
  • 6475 Gateway Rd.
  • 4909 Buena Vista Rd.
  • 3515 Victory Dr.
  • 3700 Hwy 280
  • 3864 US Highway 80W
  • 955 Lafayette Pkwy
  • 803 New Franklin Rd.
  • WTVM Studio – 1909 Wynnton Rd. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly