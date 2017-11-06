OPD charge man for attempted murder in connection to gas station robbery

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department has charged a man with attempted murder and robbery.

De’aundre Neal, 25 years old of Tuskegee, Alabama was arrested on Nov. 4 in connection to a robbery and shooting.

The incident happened in October located at the Marathon Station located at 1100 Columbus Pwky.

