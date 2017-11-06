CPD searching for 'armed and dangerous' man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for an armed and dangerous man.

Kuamane Ford, 19, is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Police also need to speak with Ford regarding the shooting on Ewart Avenue that claimed the life of 19-year-old Takelia Johnson on Sept. 3.

Ford is known to hang out in the 3rd Avenue and 24th Street area as well as Rosemont Drive.

He has the following tattoos:

“Teardrop” on his right cheek

“Syncera Netra” on his Right Shoulder

“Hot Boy” & flames on his left wrist

Anyone who knows Ford or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

If you have information on the murder of Takelia Johnson call Sgt. M. Dahnke at (706) 225-4296.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.