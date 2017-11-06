Man charged after harassing 911 operator

(WTVM) - One man was charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene, vulgar or profane language to harass a 911 operator.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, 911 operators at Middle Flint Regional E-911 Authority received multiple phone calls from Bobby Battle in Americus.

During the calls, Battle allegedly used profane words directed at the 911 Operators and used profanity directed at Law Enforcement.

The Americus Police Department arrested Battle for unlawful conduct.

